New Version of Freddie Mercury’s Song ‘Time’ Unearthed

A new version of Freddie Mercury’s ballad “Time” has resurfaced more than 30 years after it was originally recorded, the Los Angeles Times reports. The late Queen frontman’s friend, Dave Clark, publicly released a pared-down version of the song under the title “Time Waits for No One”—featuring Mercury’s voice accompanied only by a piano. Clark reportedly had the original recording from London’s Abbey Road Studios in his archives, while the final recording was released with backup vocals and percussion for his sci-fi musical. “I didn’t think about what we had originally done until a decade or so later, when I thought, ‘I’ve never felt that sort of goosebumps feeling that I got on that original run-through at Abbey Road [Studios] with just Freddie and piano,’” Clark said in a statement. He also produced a new music video for the song, which took footage from a 1986 shoot with Mercury. The singer died five years later at the age of 45.