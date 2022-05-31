New Uvalde Video Casts Further Doubt on Police Explanations
FROM BAD TO WORSE
New footage shared by ABC News on Tuesday morning appears to cast further doubt on law enforcement’s explanations for why it took officers in Uvalde, Texas, more than an hour to confront the gunman barricaded in a classroom with young children last week. The video, filmed outside Robb Elementary School during the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead, captures a 911 dispatcher announcing via radio that a child trapped inside the school “is advising he is in the room, full of victims.” The dispatcher goes on to say the room is “full of victims at this moment.” The dispatcher then notes that “eight to nine children” are inside. It’s not clear from the video if a police officer was on the receiving end of the radio when the call came through, which is said to have been at around 12:13 p.m.—more than 45 minutes after the first officers from the Uvalde Police Department arrived at the scene. Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven C. McCraw confirmed last week at least 19 officers had gathered in a school hallway shortly after noon, some of whom would presumably have had radios. Children barricaded inside the classroom first began calling 911 and pleading for help at 12:03 p.m. The video appears to confirm that 911 dispatchers were relaying those calls to officers at the scene. McCraw said officers opted to delay storming the classroom due to the erroneous belief that the gunman was barricaded in the classroom on his own.