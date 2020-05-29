New Video of George Floyd’s Arrest Shows 3 Officers Pinning Him Down as He Pleads for Help
A newly surfaced video of the arrest of George Floyd shows three Minneapolis police pinning the unarmed, handcuffed 46-year-old on the ground while another officer stands nearby. The 18-second video, which appears to have been recorded just before the now-viral clip of Floyd repeatedly telling a white officer whose knee was on his neck that he couldn’t breathe, was obtained and verified by NBC News.
The previously unseen angle from the opposite side of the street shows Floyd—who was arrested on May 25 for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill—being subdued on the ground by three officers. “I can’t breathe, man,” Floyd pleads. “Please. Please let me stand.” As Floyd is on the ground, Officer Derek Chauvin is seen leaning his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck while Officer Tou Thao looks on. The video appears to also show the two other officers involved—Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng—on the ground helping Chauvin subdue Floyd. All four officers were fired on Tuesday after Floyd’s death.