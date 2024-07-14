‘He’s on the Roof, He’s Got a Gun’: New Video of Trump Rally Shooting

New footage has emerged of the moment that rally attendees spotted the gunman who shot at Donald Trump, ripping a chuck of the former president’s ear off in what authorities are investigating as an assassination attempt at the Republican presidential nominee’s rally Saturday night.

“He’s on the roof, he’s got a gun!” an off-camera attendee shouted right before the sound of gunshots began raining down on the rally.

WARNING: The content of this video is graphic.

“Where the fuck is that motherfucker?” someone growled in response.

The video seemingly captures the exact minute Thomas Crooks was killed from his position on the roof of a building about 150 yards from the stage where Trump was speaking.

“They just blew his head off,” an off-camera attendee exclaimed. “I just seen his hair go up, they shot him in the head.”

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, confirmed the death on X, writing that his agents had neutralized the shooter. Hours later, the FBI verified the gunman’s ID as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks of Pennsylvania, a registered Republican and a one-time Democratic donor.

Crooks apparently managed to clip Trump’s ear before security dog-piled onto the former president, who emerged from the pile with blood dripping down his face as he mouthed “Fight! Fight! Fight!” while pumping his fist at his supporters.

At least one of the former president’s supporters was killed in the melee, and another two were critically injured, according to the Secret Service.

Trump thanked his supporters for their thoughts and prayers, writing on Truth Social that “it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” in reference to the slight tilt of his head seconds before he was hit that may have protected him from dying.

Trump went on to confirm that he was still planning on accepting the Republican nomination for president this week during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which will be tightening security after the attack.