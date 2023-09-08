CHEAT SHEET
    New Video Released of Murder Suspect Who Escaped D.C. Hospital

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    Escaped murder suspect Christopher Haynes

    Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department

    The circumstances surrounding how a murder suspect managed to escape from a D.C. hospital while in police custody were revealed Thursday as cops released new footage of their suspect while on the run. At a press conference, acting D.C. police chief Pamela A. Smith confirmed Christopher Haynes escaped when he was transported to hospital after complaining of a pre-existing ankle injury during his booking process. While the officer was changing his handcuffs at the hospital, Haynes physically assaulted the officer and fled from the scene, Smith said. A multi-agency search ensued but authorities could not locate their suspect. A $25,000 reward has been offered and he is described as a 30-year-old black male, 6’0” in height, weighing approximately 180 pounds with a medium brown complexion. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police released CCTV footage of Haynes captured shortly after his escape, appearing to climb into a fenced-in yard.He was last seen on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at approximately 3:30 pm, seen wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts underneath a white body suit.

