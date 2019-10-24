CHEAT SHEET
New Video Shows California Police Shooting Unarmed 16-Year-Old as He Runs Away
Newly released video of a 2017 police shooting in Fresno, Calif., that left an unarmed 16-year-old dead shows the teen running away from cops, CNN reports. The surveillance footage shows 16-year-old Isiah Murrietta Golding climbing a fence as he’s chased by police in April 2017. One cop can be seen climbing the fence in pursuit of Golding, while another crouches down to fire a shot. The officer then fires through the fence, at which point Murrietta Golding falls to the ground. One person is reportedly heard saying “good shot” in the body-camera footage. The teens parents filed wrongful death lawsuits in March 2018. The father says the bullet hit the back of Murrietta Golding’s head, and he died three days later. He also claims the officer who shot Murrietta Golding had no reason to believe the 16-year-old was armed with a weapon or was reaching for one.
Police statements at the time reportedly said Murrietta Golding ran from police after he was pulled over for questioning about a shooting that happened one day prior. According to Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall, three Fresno agencies concluded that the “use of lethal force was justified.” “The 16-year-old in this case was involved in the homicide with his brother and the brother was later arrested and pled guilty,” he said in a statement to KSEE. “The video represents a different vantage point and was not what the pursuing officers could see. The 16 year-old was also known to carry firearms and had jumped a fence into a child daycare center.”