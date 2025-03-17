Cheat Sheet
1

New Video Shows Final Moments Before Missing Student’s Disappearance

NEW CLUES
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 10:08AM EDT 
Sudiksha Konanki and Joshua Riibe
Reuters/TeleNoticias

A newly uncovered video fills in more gaps in the puzzling disappearance of University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki, TMZ reported. Surveillance footage shows the 20-year-old and Joshua Riibe, a person of interest who shared a kiss with Konanki at a bar around the time she went missing. The two don’t appear to hang out together. The video from the bar at the Riu Repùblica Hotel in Punta Cana, where Konanki was spending her spring break, was found by the Dominican Republic news station, Noticias SIN. The surveillance footage seemed to feature Konanki in all white clothes walking to a grassy area, her back turned to the camera, leaning over and throwing up. After this, she can be seen walking over to a friend and later jumping up and down in excitement. Noticias SIN has identified a man who also seemed to be hunched over the grass, throwing up. The news station also obtained additional security footage of Konanki loitering around a hotel lobby with her friend before the two eventually stepped out of frame. These two latest videos were recorded in the early hours of March 6 when the pre-med student went missing after a stroll on the beach with Riibe, who remains the last person to see her alive. Although officials have not yet recovered Konanki’s body, her clothes were found draped over a bench chair, leading them to believe that she may have drowned in the rough ocean waters when taking a dip. That said, they have not yet ruled out foul play. Meanwhile, Riibe’s passport has been pulled, so he can’t leave the country during the ongoing probe.

Read it at TMZ

2
Conan O’Brien Confirms the ‘Only Reason’ He’s Hosting the Oscars Again Next Year
BRUTAL...IST
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.17.25 9:33AM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor In A Leading Role award for "The Brutalist" onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Comedian Conan O’Brien threw shade at Adrien Brody’s marathon Oscar’s acceptance speech as he confirmed he will reprise his hosting role next year. “The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” said O’Brien in a press release from the Academy. The 98th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, by which point one might safely assume that Brody will have wound up his address. O’Brien’s comment, of course, references Brody ignoring the Academy’s 45-second limit when delivering one of the longest speeches in Oscars history after winning Best Actor for his role as a Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist earlier this month. Brody started by saying “I’ll be brief,” then spoke for five minutes and 40 seconds. Greer Garson’s 1942 acceptance, rumored to have stretched up to seven minutes, might have challenged Brody’s rambling, but there is no definitive evidence of its length.

Read it at Oscars

3
French Politician Demands U.S. Return the Statue of Liberty
AU REVOIR!
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.17.25 7:42AM EDT 
A view of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island on October 10, 2024 in New York City. The statue was dedicated on October 28, 1886 as a gift to Americans by the French.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A French politician has demanded that the U.S. return the Statue of Liberty while accusing the Trump administration of siding “with the tyrants.” The figure, which represents freedom, hope, and the spirit of democracy, was given by France to the U.S. in October 1886. But Raphael Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament, feels that America has reneged on the values that led to the statue being gifted. “We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty,’” he said at a convention of his center-left party, Place Publique, Sunday. “We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home,” Glucksmann added.

Read it at Politico

4
White House Adviser Admits to ‘Trolling’ in Trump Truth Social Post
LOW BLOW
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 03.17.25 3:50AM EDT 
Published 03.16.25 11:46PM EDT 
Trump is spending the weekend at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort.
Trump is spending the weekend at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A White House deputy communications director has commented on a Truth Social post by Donald Trump which takes a pot shot at former President Joe Biden. On Sunday, Trump posted an image of three frames side-by-side, with the president’s official portrait in two of them dating to his presidential terms i.e. 2017-2021 and 2025-present. The middle section, dated 2021-2025, features an image depicting an “autopen” of former President Joe Biden’s signature. The post was a commentary on a recent report released from the right-wing think tank Oversight Project, which alleged Biden used an “autopen signature” across almost “every document we could find.” Trump’s post has since been pinned to his Truth social page. “It’s called, we do a little trolling,” wrote the president’s deputy assistant Kaelan Dorr on X, accompanied by a screen grab of the post. Dorr is the same deputy communications director who posted a photo of the McDonald’s feast staff devoured before Trump’s big speech to a joint session of Congress.

5
Person of Interest in Case of Missing Pittsburgh Student Breaks Silence
PERSON OF INTEREST
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.16.25 6:19PM EDT 
Sudiksha Konanki and Joshua Riibe
Reuters/TeleNoticias

A person of interest in the case of a missing University of Pittsburgh student broke his silence over the weekend, saying that he is focused on helping authorities in the Dominican Republic locate 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki. Joshua Riibe, an American, was likely the last person to see Konanki, who went missing earlier this month after a trip to the Caribbean nation. Konanki was last seen on March 6 after traveling with five other friends to Punta Cana. Riibe, a 22-year-old student at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, had his passport confiscated as a part of the investigation, and told NBC News he was just trying to “help them out,” and that the “ocean is a dangerous place.” He is not allowed to leave his hotel, and is escorted by police everywhere, his attorney’s told the outlet. Riibe said he was on the beach with Konanki shortly before she went missing, and were “in waist-deep water, talking and kissing a little.” The man then claimed that water took them both out to sea, and that after getting her back to shore, Konanki left without saying anything. “The last time I saw her, I asked if she was OK. I didn’t hear her answer,” he said. “I looked around and didn’t see anyone.” U.S. authorities have said that this is a missing persons case, and not a criminal matter, according to NBC News.

Read it at NBC News

6
Minnesota Republicans Want to Classify ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ as a Mental Illness
SECOND OPINION NEEDED
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.16.25 5:12PM EDT 
President Trump at the White House.
Getty

Republican senators in Minnesota have filed a bill seeking to classify the so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a mental illness. SF2589 states that “‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ means the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump.” It says symptoms may include “Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald Trump’s behavior.” The syndrome, the bill continues, manifests through “verbal expressions of intense hostility” toward Trump and “overt acts of aggression and violence” against anyone or anything expressing support for Trump. The measure is scheduled to be read before the Minnesota Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Monday. It wants to redefine the term “mental illness” to refer to TDS or any other actual disorders recognized by the American Psychiatric Association and Zero to Three, a nonprofit for the development of babies and toddlers. Even the White House has used accusations of TDS against Trump critics before. Last month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said TDS was “causing Democrats & the media to oppose President Trump’s commonsense efforts to cut billions of dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse from our federal government.”

Read it at Minnesota Legislature

7
Bill Belichick Trolled Over Beach Yoga Photos With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend
SPRING BREAK
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.16.25 3:57PM EDT 
Published 03.16.25 3:48PM EDT 
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Owens/Getty Images

As one X user put it, “White boy summer has started early for Bill Belichick.” On Saturday, the football coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, riled up the internet with a carousel of photos of the two doing yoga together by the beach. “#SpringBreak #UsTime #StillGotIt,” Hudson captioned the post on Instagram, which featured the 72-year-old former New England Patriots general manager hoisting her up into the air as she balanced on his legs while doing several yoga poses. The photo dump inspired a round of memes online, with one X user quipping, “Belichick is living like he was given a year to live.” Hudson’s post came a day after she publicly defended her age-gap relationship with Belichick, 48 years her senior. On Friday, the former college cheerleader posted a screenshot of a message she received from a critic who called their relationship “insane” and clapped back: “But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?”

Read it at People

8
Fisherman Reveals How He Survived After Being Lost at Sea for 95 Days
‘SECOND CHANCE’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.17.25 3:51AM EDT 
Published 03.16.25 10:57PM EDT 
Maximo Napa Castro reunites with his brother after being rescued.
Maximo Napa Castro reunites with his brother after being rescued. Screenshot/YouTube/La República

A Peruvian fisherman survived 95 days at sea before being rescued and reunited with his family this week. Maximo Napa Castro, 61, set off for a fishing trip from the southern Peruvian coast on Dec. 7 that was supposed to last two weeks. Ten days into his trip however, a storm blew his boat off course leaving him adrift in the Pacific Ocean. While his family launched a search, officials were unable to find him until last week when an Ecuadorian patrol vessel located him around 680 miles away from the coast. Upon reuniting with his family over the weekend, Maximo revealed that he survived by collecting rainwater in his boat and eating whatever was available including sea turtles, birds, and cockroaches. He spent his last 15 days without food. The fisherman was swiftly taken to a hospital in Paita after his rescue before being flown into Peru’s capital, Lima, where he reunited with his daughter at the airport. “I did not want to die,” Castro told Reuters. “I thought about my mother everyday. I’m thankful to God for giving me a second chance.”

Read it at BBC

9
Vatican Releases First Photo of Pope Francis Since His Hospitalization
SEE IT
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 03.17.25 3:54AM EDT 
Published 03.16.25 9:43PM EDT 
Pope Francis concelebrates Holy Mass in the chapel of the apartment on the tenth floor of the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy March 16, 2025.
Pope Francis concelebrates Holy Mass in the chapel of the apartment on the tenth floor of the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy March 16, 2025. HOLY SEE PRESS OFFICE/VIA REUTERS

The Vatican released the first photo of Pope Francis since his admission to hospital last month with pneumonia in both his lungs. The pope cast a somber figure; seated in a wheelchair and taken from his right side, only a portion of the 88-year-old’s face is visible as he celebrates Holy Mass in the chapel on the tenth floor of the Gemelli hospital, in Rome, where he is continuing his treatment. “This morning, Pope Francis concelebrated the Holy Mass in the chapel of the apartment on the tenth floor of the Gemelli polyclinic,” the Vatican wrote. Concelebration is the gathering of multiple priests to celebrate mass. It added the image is the first since his hospitalization on Feb. 14. Vatican News added his condition remained stable after weeks of concerns about the Pope’s health. Francis was reportedly struggling to breathe when admitted, and was diagnosed with a respiratory tract infection, pneumonia in both lungs, and mild kidney failure. The Vatican confirmed Saturday that while his condition was improving, “the Holy Father still requires hospital medical care, as well as physiotherapy and respiratory physiotherapy.” In an Angelus message on Sunday, the pope described himself as “fragile” and “weak.” “I am sharing these thoughts with you while I am facing a period of trial, and I join with so many brothers and sisters who are sick: fragile, at this time, like me,” Francis wrote. “Our bodies are weak but, even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being for each other, in faith, shining signs of hope.”

10
Trump Claims He Won His Golf Club’s Championship at Age 78
‘SUCH FUN!’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.16.25 6:00PM EDT 
Donald Trump plays golf during the Official Pro-Am Tournament ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 10, 2023.
Donald Trump plays golf during the Official Pro-Am Tournament ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 10, 2023. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump had himself a big weekend on the golf course (again). Writing on Truth Social Sunday, the president announced that he won the club championship at the Florida golf course that he owns. “I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor!” Trump wrote. “The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club. I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the event. Such fun!” The president claimed victory at the same tournament last year, and also touted his winnings at his golf club’s “Senior Club Championship” at the time. “I WON BOTH!” he wrote in a 2024 Truth Social, which then-President Joe Biden proceeded to seemingly mock on X writing, “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment.” The president’s big day out on the course came a day after he was pictured watching strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen while wearing a golf getup.

Read it at The Daily Mail

