New Video Shows LAPD Shooting Protester in the Testicles at Close Range
Newly released video of a June protest in Los Angeles shows a police officer shooting a protester in the testicles from just feet away. Ben Montemayor, a filmmaker, was attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood on June 2 when a police officer snatched his protest sign and shot him with a non-lethal 40-mm projectile in the groin at close range. The video shows Montemayor with his hands in the air at the time of the altercation. The 28-year-old suffered severe injuries to his genitals that required emergency surgery, according the Los Angeles Times. The LAPD has launched an investigation into the incident, and Montemayor said he plans to file a lawsuit.