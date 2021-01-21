New Video Shows Since-Promoted California Cop Brutally Beating Detained Man
ATTACK AND SERVE
A newly released video from 2012 shows a Vallejo, California, police officer—who has since been promoted—beating an unarmed, detained man in his cell and then kneeling on his neck. In the video, obtained by The Appeal, Lt. Kent Tribble can be seen punching then-29-year-old Enrique Cruz multiple times in the head, before slamming him against the wall. Cruz was facing charges of felony evading arrest and DUI, which were later dropped. Tribble did not face any repercussions, according to The Appeal.
The Vallejo Police Department received national attention in 2020 after an officer killed Sean Monterrosa, an unarmed 22 year old Hispanic man, without his body camera on. According to The New Yorker, Tribbble once tased a Black man whose house he mistakenly arrived at, and later arrested him for resisting arrest.