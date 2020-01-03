New Year, New Wardrobe? Refresh Your Basics With Up to 75% Off at GAP Right Now
If one of your resolutions is to clean out your closet, you can do so with confidence knowing that you can replace anything you need to toss with something new. That’s made even easier thanks to GAP taking an extra 60% off sale styles. Use the code MORE at checkout and you’ll grab huge discounts on already reduced items. But wait! There’s more! That code will also take up to 75% off sitewide, including non-sale items.
Easy-to-wear staples like the women’s Refined Joggers are what GAP is known for. These trousers have a smooth, bi-stretch weave, and an elastic waist with a drawstring. Basically, they are as close to wearing sweatpants at work as you’ll get without actually wearing sweatpants. Grab them now for $17.
Guys can opt for the Waffle Stitch Quarter-Zip Mockneck Sweater. This soft, cotton-knit sweater is the perfect thing to throw over a T-shirt while the temperatures are rather chilly. Choose from Black or Grey for $18 or the new Navy Blue for $20. Your 2020 wardrobe will thank you.
