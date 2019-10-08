CHEAT SHEET
New York 17-Year-Old Dies of Vaping-Related Illness
New York officials on Tuesday announced the first teenage death in the U.S. linked to vaping: the death of a 17-year-old boy from the Bronx. According to The New York Times, the teen died on Friday after previously being hospitalized twice in September with a vaping-related illness. “Parents have to know; young people have to know... You are playing with your life when you play with this stuff,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. The teen’s death brings the death toll for vaping-related illness to 23 nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state agencies. The New York City medical examiner’s office said it would be conducting its own investigation into the teen’s death, and said “no official determination has been made at this time.”