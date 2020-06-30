NY Academy of Art Victim-Blames Sisters Abused By Epstein
The New York Academy of Art hired an outside law firm recently to investigate artist Maria Farmer’s accusation that the chair of the board of trustees, Eileen Guggenheim, introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein and encouraged her to maintain a relationship with the pedophile because he was a big donor. But the investigation has instead ended up smearing Farmer and blaming her for her sister Annie’s abuse at the hands of the late billionaire. Epstein allegedly assaulted both Farmer, an academy graduate, and Annie, who was then 15, in the 1990s.
The academy’s report, released on Tuesday, paints Farmer as an unreliable narrator and uses discrepancies in her court testimonies to prove her “dubious credibility.” It says that Guggenheim “played no role” in Farmer’s relationship to Epstein. It also suggests that Farmer is responsible for her younger sister’s assault, claiming that when she worked as Epstein’s assistant she must have seen several young girls going to Epstein’s apartment. The report says she “ignored this and the many other red flags, which would have suggested to a reasonable person that introducing her 15-year-old sister to Epstein might end badly.” The academy asked Guggenheim to retain her position as chair of the board of trustees.