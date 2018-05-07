New York AG Eric Schneiderman Accused of ‘Nonconsensual Physical Violence’

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D), who became a figure in the #MeToo movement last year for his legal challenges to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, is now accused of physical abuse. Four women—two of whom spoke on the record—told The New Yorker that Schneiderman “subjected them to nonconsensual physical violence,” including “repeatedly” hitting and choking them. Two of the women also allege that Schneiderman threatened to kill them if they ended the relationship, a charge his spokesman denies. “In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity,” the attorney general said in a statement. “I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10