NY Attorney General Investigating Fatal NYPD Shooting of 78-Year-Old Man
ACCOUNTABILITY
New York Attorney General Letitia James has moved to open an official investigation after a 911 call resulted in the killing of an elderly man by the NYPD, according to CNN. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon, when a man called to report a burglary at his 78-year-old uncle’s Brooklyn apartment. When the two officers responding to the call knocked on the door of the apartment, the elderly resident opened it partially and brandished a weapon—at which point the two officers dove to the ground while firing multiple rounds into the man whose home they were supposed to be protecting. It appears there was actually no burglary at the apartment, and a high-ranking NYPD official told The New York Times that the victim “clearly charged at the officers with his gun. We don’t know why, though.” The identity of the victim is still unknown.