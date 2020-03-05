New York AG Tells Televangelist to Stop Hawking Supplement as Coronavirus Cure
The New York State Attorney General’s office told a televangelist to stop making misleading statements about a dietary supplement’s effectiveness against coronavirus, Bloomberg reports. Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to Jim Bakker earlier this week, noting that a guest on his Feb. 12 show claimed a supplement called Silver Solution had been found to eliminate viruses similar to coronavirus within 12 hours. A dozen 16-ounce bottles of the supplement, sold on the show’s website, cost $300. “The 2019 novel coronavirus poses serious consequences to public health, and consumers are concerned as to how they can best protect themselves and their families,” James wrote. “Your show’s segment may mislead consumers as to the effectiveness of the Silver Solution product in protecting against the current outbreak.” The Jim Bakker Show has not spoken publicly on the matter.