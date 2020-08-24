New York Attorney General Letitia James Files Lawsuit Against Trump Organization: Docs
SOME TIMING
Just as the Republican National Convention was set to begin on Monday, court filings in New York showed state Attorney General Letitia James had filed a new lawsuit against the Trump Organization, Reuters reported. The details of the suit were not immediately available, but court papers showed the president’s son Eric Trump among the defendants in a case centering on the business President Donald Trump used as a platform to launch his presidential candidacy in 2015.
The broadside came just weeks after AG James launched a massive legal assault on the National Rifle Association, suing to dissolve it for alleged fraud and abuse of its nonprofit status in service of cushy perks for top executives. In 2016, the NRA spent more than it ever had before in its efforts on behalf of Trump’s successful run at the White House.