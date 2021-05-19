CHEAT SHEET
New York AG: Investigation Into Trump Organization Now ‘Criminal’
‘CRIMINAL CAPACITY’
New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced that the investigation into the Trump Organization is “no longer purely civil in nature,” according to a statement obtained by CNN reporter Sonia Moghe. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” the statement from the Attorney General’s office says. James had been investigating the Trump Organization since 2019, digging into financial records and recently working to investigate allegations that the organization had manipulated the value of the property it owns in order to reap financial benefits and escape tax liability.