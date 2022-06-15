New York AG Looking to Probe Trump’s $250M in ‘Big Lie’ Donations: Report
TAKING A LOOK-SEE
New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to investigate the $250 million in donations received by former President Donald Trump after he began claiming the 2020 election was stolen in the months following Joe Biden’s victory, according to Insider. A source close to the attorney general told the outlet that James, in searching for potential campaign fraud, would be able to claim jurisdiction through any New York donors. The report comes hours after James tweeted out a cryptic warning in response to the “disturbing” new details revealed on Monday night by the select House panel investigating the Capitol riot. “It’s my duty to investigate allegations of potential misconduct in New York,” James wrote. “This incident is no exception.” She did not immediately elaborate. A probe into “Big Lie” fraud would branch off from James’ long and ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization, about which she received authorization to depose the former president last week. On Tuesday night, New York’s highest court killed a last-ditch effort by Trump and his family to dodge testifying.