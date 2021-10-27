Letitia James Is Getting Ready to Announce Bid for New York Guv, Report Says
New York Attorney General Letitia James is poised to announce a run for governor, THE CITY reported on Wednesday. Citing sources close to James, the outlet said that the attorney general’s team has been calling elected officials and labor leaders over the last few days to whip up early endorsements for a Democratic primary run next year. One source also said that James is in the midst of filming a campaign ad. Two more said an official announcement could drop any day now.
Should James enter the race, she’ll face off against Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was inaugurated in August after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. A spokesperson for James said in an emailed statement that the attorney general “has made a decision regarding the governor’s race. She will be announcing it in the coming days.”