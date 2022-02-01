New York Attorney General Subpoenas Feds for Trump D.C. Hotel Records
The New York attorney general’s office wants to know: How did the Trump Organization—of all businesses—secure a lease to take over the old Post Office building for its hotel in Washington, D.C.? As part of that civil investigation, Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed the General Services Administration for records related to Trump’s hotel, according to The Washington Post. The request followed an October report from House Oversight Committee that alleged that the Trump Organization may have provided the GSA with misleading information regarding the company’s finances. James has been examining the Trump Organization for months for potentially defrauding businesses with false information, asking a court last month to compel the Trump family—including the former president himself—to testify to her office.