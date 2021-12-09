Tish James Suspends Bid for New York Governor
STAYING PUT
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suspending her run for governor, she announced in a statement on Thursday. James, whose office is currently investigating the Trump Organization for alleged tax fraud, said, “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.” The 62-year-old James is New York’s first Black attorney general, as well as the first female AG in the state’s history. Her surprise decision not to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul, who stepped into the role when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace over sexual harassment claims, comes just six weeks after James threw her hat into the ring as a candidate.