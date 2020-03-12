New York AG to Alex Jones: Stop Hawking Bogus Coronavirus Cures
New York’s attorney general ordered Alex Jones to stop hawking supplements on his InfoWars website that claim to help cure or prevent the new coronavirus. In a letter, Attorney General Letitia James said a March 7 episode of The Alex Jones Show made false claims about DNA Force Plus supplements, Silversol products, and Superblue toothpaste—all of which are sold on InfowarsStore.com. “Your representations may mislead customers as to the effectiveness of the above-named products in protecting against the current outbreak,” the cease-and-desist letter read. The letter comes after James’ office also ordered televangelist Jim Bakker to stop hawking supplements that claimed to aid against the coronavirus. Bakker was also sued by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over the illegal marketing of “Silver Solution.” Jones was recently arrested on a DWI charge.