New York Attorney General Subpoenas Dozens of Cuomo Aides in Sexual Harassment Probe: Report
WIDENING INVESTIGATION
The New York attorney general’s office has subpoenaed dozens of aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and members of his administration in an expanding probe of sexual harassment allegations against him, The Wall Street Journal reports. Letitia James’ office has reportedly sent requests for documents to top aide Melissa DeRosa and others. Ana Liss, one of the accusers, said the attorney general’s investigators asked her about DeRosa’s handling of the scandal during an interview earlier this month. “They were trying to figure out if I was targeted by Melissa,” she told the Journal. Liss herself said she did not interact with DeRosa. Cuomo’s office told the Journal of the subpoenas, “No one should be surprised that the AG’s office is issuing requests for documents and interviewing witnesses, including many who work for the governor.” Three former Cuomo staffers and two current ones have accused the state’s top official of sexual harassment. Cuomo has apologized but denied that his actions amounted to misconduct.