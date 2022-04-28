Author’s Son Dies Days After Arrest in Baby Daughter’s Overdose Death
TRAGIC END
Just 12 days after he was charged with manslaughter for his baby daughter’s overdose death, the troubled son of New York author Paul Auster has died of an accidental overdose, law enforcement sources told the New York Post. Daniel Auster was out on bail on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges after his 10-month-old daughter, Ruby, died of fentanyl and heroin intoxication at a Park Slope home in November 2021. Prosecutors said Auster admitted to injecting heroin, then taking a nap with Ruby by his side while his wife was at work. He claimed he woke to find her blue and lifeless. Auster had battled a heroin addiction since he was a teenager, according to the Post, and he pleaded guilty in the 1990s to stealing money from drug dealer Andre “Angel” Melendez, who was later killed by New York party promoter Michael Alig.