Bill That Would Ban Puppy Sales in New York Pet Stores Awaits Guv’s Signature
NEARLY THERE
A bill that has finally landed on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk would ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in New York pet stores, prompting mobilization efforts from animal activists and the pet store industry alike. As The New York Times reported, animal advocates argue that the bill would curb the prevalence of puppy mills, which they say are cruel and too loosely regulated. Pet store owners, however, say the bill would put them out of business and create a puppy black market. The pet store lobbyists say the dominant narrative about puppy mills is unfair, with the president of a national pet trade association saying corrupt breeders are “few and far between.” State Sen. Michael Gianaris, for one, said he considers the industry indefensible: “I don’t think we should sanction the torturing of animals…to keep people in business.” Hochul hasn’t publicly indicated her views.