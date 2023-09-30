Bodega Worker Sues New York DA for Racial Discrimination
SEE YOU IN COURT
Jose Alba, a bodega clerk who was attacked behind a counter in New York City and recently had his murder charges dropped after video showed he acted in self defense, is suing District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the NYPD for wrongful prosecution due to racial bias. Alba was charged with second-degree murder for killing Austin Simon after the 35-year-old attacked him at a Blue Moon convenience store. Alba claimed self-defense, but was sent to Rikers Island prison with a $250,000 bail. Alba originally said he wanted to sue the city back in February as the case gained nationwide attention, and Alba’s attorney said that Alba wants justice, compensation and penal damages from New York City and that the case is “strong.” The complaint names Bragg, NYPD Detective William Garcia, and unidentified arresting officers and detectives of the NYPD as defendants in the case.