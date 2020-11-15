New York City Authorities Bust Up Bronx Fight Club With 200 Revelers
New York City sheriffs broke up a Bronx fight club Saturday night, disbanding a 200-person event that featured drinking, smoking, fighting and no social distancing, per NBC News. “Patrons were also observed drinking alcohol, smoking, hookah, and not wearing face coverings while failing to social distance,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. At the “Rumble in the Bronx” event, sheriffs also found loaded firearms and a “significant amount of marijuana.” Michael Roman, CEO of Rumble in the Bronx, now faces eight charges including unlawful assembly and conducting a prohibited combat sport. Nine other event organizers were also charged with related crimes, including providing alcohol without a license and violating emergency public health and safety orders.