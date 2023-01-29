CHEAT SHEET
    New York City Breaks 50-Year Record For Longest Winter Without Snow

    Corbin Bolies

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    New York City broke a 50-year record on Sunday for the longest period without snow, the National Weather Service told The Wall Street Journal. The previous latest snowfall in a winter season was Jan. 29, 1973, the agency said, and New York City often sees its first snowfall in mid-December. The city is the most prominent example of a wave of East Coast metropolitan areas lacking in white, wintery blankets, as cities like Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia have also broken records for snowless winters. Other areas of New York State haven’t been spared, however; Buffalo saw a deadly winter storm last month that killed 39 people.

