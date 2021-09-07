New Victims of 9/11 Identified Just Days Before 20th Anniversary
NO DAY SHALL ERASE YOU
On Tuesday, the New York City chief medical examiner’s office announced that two more victims of the World Trade Center terror attacks had been formally identified—days before the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001. The 1,646th victim to be identified is Dorothy Morgan of Hempstead, New York; the 1,647th is a man whose name is being withheld at the request of his family.
The new identifications are the first since October, 2019. Still, 1,106 people—roughly 40 percent of the presumed 2,753 victims who perished on the day—are as of yet unidentified. But officials said that the DNA analysis of unidentified remains recovered from the sprawling site, the country’s largest ongoing forensic investigation in history, will continue. “Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to identify their loved one, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation,” Dr. Barbara Sampson, the chief medical examiner, told reporters.