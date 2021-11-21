Man Napping on Subway Stabbed to Death in ‘Unprovoked’ Attack

CHEAT SHEET
A New York City man was sleeping on the subway when he was suddenly stabbed to death by an unknown assailant. FOX5 NY reports that the 32-year-old victim was on a northbound train to Penn Station at 12:17 a.m. when an unidentified attacker stabbed him in the neck, completely unprovoked, according to police. The victim died at Bellevue hospital later that night. The suspect bolted out of the Midtown station, and his whereabouts remain unknown. Surveillance footage of the incident shows a 5’9”, 185-pound man with a dark complexion wearing a white baseball hat, a black face mask, and an orange and black checkered hood. The NYPD is urging anyone with additional information to come forward.