De Blasio Delays School Reopening to Give Teachers More Time to Prep
New York City’s 1.1 million school children will not return to classrooms until late September after Mayor Bill de Blasio said the controversial return to school will be delayed. De Blasio had opposed a reopening delay, referencing evidence from experts that suggested low-income Black and Latino students urgently needed in-person classes. However, some educators denounced the original restart date of Sept. 10, raising concerns that the system was not ready to reopen safely. Classes will now begin on Sept. 21, giving officials in the country’s largest school district another 10 days to prepare. The delay was part of a deal to prevent a teachers’ strike and an effort to soothe anxious parents and educators, The New York Times reported.