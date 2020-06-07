CHEAT SHEET
    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Lifts Curfew After Peaceful Protests

    TIME IS ON YOUR SIDE

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    Mayor Bill de Blasio has lifted the 8 p.m. curfew he set in New York City a day early after rioting and looting gave way to two nights of peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death in the hands of Minneapolis police. The New York City mayor had originally set the curfew to end at 5 a.m. Monday morning, when the city partially unlocks from COVID-19 restrictions, but announced on Twitter that it was lifted immediately. “Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city,” de Blasio tweeted.

