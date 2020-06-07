New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Lifts Curfew After Peaceful Protests

Read it at CBS New York
Mayor Bill de Blasio has lifted the 8 p.m. curfew he set in New York City a day early after rioting and looting gave way to two nights of peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death in the hands of Minneapolis police. The New York City mayor had originally set the curfew to end at 5 a.m. Monday morning, when the city partially unlocks from COVID-19 restrictions, but announced on Twitter that it was lifted immediately. “Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city,” de Blasio tweeted.