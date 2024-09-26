New York City Mayor Eric Adams Just Got Indicted on Federal Charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on federal criminal charges by a grand jury, sources familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

Minutes after the Times’ report was published late Wednesday, other insiders confirmed the indictment to the New York Post, which added that Adams is expected to surrender to law enforcement early next week.

It was not immediately clear what charge or charges Adams will face because the indictment remains under seal. He is the first mayor to be criminally charged in the city’s history while still in office.

Both the Times and the Post reported that the indictment stems from an investigation into Adams’ relationship with Turkey, including accusations that its government illegally funneled foreign money into his mayoral campaign.

The indictment marks the zenith of a particularly chaotic season for Adams, with his administration being thrown into disarray as investigators executed a series of raids on two of his deputy mayors and the then-police commissioner.

In the last fortnight alone, the mayor’s chief counsel, health commissioner, and NYPD commissioner have all resigned.

In a statement to CBS New York on Wednesday night, Adams dug his heels in, insisting on his innocence.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target—and a target I became,” he said. “If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

He did not immediately say whether he would resign, nor under what conditions, if any. In the event that he does, Jumaane Williams, New York City’s Democratic public advocate and a vocal Adams critic, would become acting mayor.

The indictment was handed down hours after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joined the chorus of state lawmakers calling for Adams to step down.

“The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening government function,” she said. “Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. “For the good of the city, he should resign.”

Adams quickly rebuffed her call in a statement that referenced Ocasio-Cortez’s support for bail reform.

“For anyone who self-righteously claims people charged with serious crimes should not be in jail to now say that the second Black mayor of New York should resign because of rumors and innuendo—without even a single charge being filed—is the height of hypocrisy,” he said.

“I am leading this city to protect it from exactly that kind of phony politics. The people of this city elected me to fight for them, and I will stay and fight no matter what.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.