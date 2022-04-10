Party-Loving NYC Mayor’s Sunday Morning Croak Turns Out to Be COVID
COOL-DOWN PERIOD
New York City’s man-about-town Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Sunday. Like many party-loving New Yorkers, Adams woke up Sunday with a raspy voice. It prompted him to take a test but he has no other symptoms, his office said. “He is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week,” the statement said. “While he is isolating, he will continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely.” Adams had been on a weeks-long borough tour to promote the city’s reopening following the Omicron surge, recently hitting the d-floor alongside Floyd Mayweather, Cara Delevingne and Dr. Oz. “Eric Adams Loves to Party,” VICE declared a couple of weeks ago. He won’t only be hanging up his disco shoes for a few days; he’s also out of commission as the city battles a crime surge. Adams has usually given press conferences from crime scenes and hospitals.