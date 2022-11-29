NYC to Involuntarily Hospitalize ‘Mentally Ill’ Homeless People
FORCEFUL
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans Tuesday to remove people with “severe and untreated mental illness” from the streets and hospitalize them involuntarily. Adams said he’s instructed authorities to transport a person to a hospital for “involuntary assistance” if they believe the person is having a mental health crisis, even if the person isn’t presenting a risk of harm to others, and regardless if the person wants to go to the hospital. It’s unclear how police or other authorities would determine what constitutes a “mental health crisis,” although the city said it plans to roll out training for officers immediately to “ensure compassionate care.” Adams said the city would direct hospitals to keep patients in their care until they are stable, discharging them once they’ve determined an ongoing care plan.