NYC Newlyweds Drown on Honeymoon Four Days After Wedding

New York newlyweds Muhammad Malik and Dr. Noor Shah died on their honeymoon in the Turks and Caicos Islands only four days after they got married, according to the New York Post. Malik’s father, Maqbool Malik, said that the couple was swimming in chest-high waters near their resort before strong riptides pulled them to their deaths. Maqbool chastised the resort for an absence of signs warning swimmers of potential riptides. “This is a shock beyond belief. And it’s a tragedy of different dimensions when you have to lay two children to rest in a joint funeral,” he said. “The kind of chemistry that we saw in those two human beings was amazingly fascinating. They loved each other.”