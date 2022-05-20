New York City Officials Are Investigating a Potential Case of Monkeypox
New York City officials are investigating a potential case of monkeypox after Massachusetts confirmed one case on Wednesday, the first recorded in the U.S. this year. A patient at Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital is being tested for the disease, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Monkeypox, which is in the same family as smallpox, is a rare but potentially serious disease. Symptoms typically mirror those of the flu, and can include swollen lymph nodes and a rash throughout the body. If the patient tests positive, the result will be sent to the CDC for confirmation and city epidemiologists will contact individuals who may have come in contact with them during their infectious period. Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement that the patient is following all isolation protocols during the investigation. Dr. Celine Gounder, an epidemiologist, told Gothamist that “with this current outbreak, it does seem to also be spreading more easily than what has been our prior experience” but that New Yorkers do not need to be excessively worried.