CHEAT SHEET
RAT TRAP
New York City Plans to Drown Pesky Rats in Booze
New York City officials will be introducing an innovative new pest control project in the most rat-infested areas. Anthony Gianquinto, president of the company Rat Trap Inc. introduced a machine called the Ekomille that will attract up to 80 rats at a time. The rats will climb a two-foot tall ladder to reach food, likely sunflowers seeds, which will then activate a trap door that plunges them into a bucket of alcohol. “It knocks them out and they drown eventually,” he said at a press conference during which he showed a bucket of rat carcasses. “The rodent feels safe and secure within the device. The transparent cover provides natural light,” the product description states. “The natural, non-toxic solution in the tank renders the rodent instantly unconscious.”