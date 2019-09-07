CHEAT SHEET

    New York City Plans to Drown Pesky Rats in Booze

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Lucas Jackson/Reuters

    New York City officials will be introducing an innovative new pest control project in the most rat-infested areas. Anthony Gianquinto, president of the company Rat Trap Inc. introduced a machine called the Ekomille that will attract up to 80 rats at a time. The rats will climb a two-foot tall ladder to reach food, likely sunflowers seeds, which will then activate a trap door that plunges them into a bucket of alcohol. “It knocks them out and they drown eventually,” he said at a press conference during which he showed a bucket of rat carcasses. “The rodent feels safe and secure within the device. The transparent cover provides natural light,” the product description states. “The natural, non-toxic solution in the tank renders the rodent instantly unconscious.”

