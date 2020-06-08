Read it at NBC New York
New York City is preparing for the return of between 200,000 and 400,000 workers Monday as the city begins to re-open after three months of coronavirus lockdown, the effects of which have been compounded by protests over police brutality. Construction, manufacturing, wholesalers, and retailers previously deemed “nonessential” can resume work, albeit with many restrictions. Retailers can reopen for delivery and pickup, though customers can’t yet browse inside. The MTA has installed new, no-touch payment scanners in half of its subway stations to help prevent contact. Schools can still not hold outdoor graduations, however, with such ceremonies unlikely to start before June 26, when attendance will be capped at 150 people. At its peak in April, COVID-19 was killing more than 500 people a day in New York City, and the disease has killed at least 15,900 people in the city in all. Daily death numbers are still in the double digits.