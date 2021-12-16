New York City Gripped by Unprecedented COVID Surge as Omicron Spreads Across State
NOT AGAIN
A New York state of mind now apparently includes bracing to get walloped by the coronavirus. More than 18,000 new cases were reported across the state on Thursday, up more than 40 percent in one day and the highest total since Jan. 14. With more than 8,300 positive diagnoses coming from New York City alone, it marks possibly the highest number of new cases ever recorded in a single day for the city. “Um, we’ve never seen this before in #NYC,” tweeted Dr. Jay Varma, a senior adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio, referring to the percentage of people testing positive for the virus, which doubled over just three days this week.
The highly transmissible Omicron variant, the likely culprit behind the recent spread, is sending New Yorkers scurrying to get their booster jabs, which Mayor Bill de Blasio strongly recommended during a Thursday news conference. “Don’t wait,” he said. Outbreaks have forced several schools, including New York University, to move the final days of the fall semester online. A rash of Broadway shows, including Hamilton, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, have announced the cancellation of performances.