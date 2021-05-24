New York City Schools Back in September With No Remote Option, De Blasio Says
SCHOOL’S IN
The long era of Zoom learning is finally coming to an end in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced during an MSNBC appearance Monday morning that all schools will return to normal in September—and that there will be no remote option, even for those who want to stay at home. Excitedly teasing the announcement as “Good news!” the New York City mayor told Morning Joe: “One million kids will be back in their classrooms in September, all in person, no remote. That’s the news I think parents, kids, everyone has been waiting for... You can’t have a full recovery without full-strength schools, everyone back, sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again, so that’s what we’re gonna have in September.” The mayor said coronavirus infections are “plummeting” in the city as more and more people get their vaccines, making the full school reopening possible. Also on Monday, New York state announced a new lottery pilot scheme to help encourage more people to get their COVID-19 shots.