New York City Students Will Attend In-Person Classes Up to Three Days a Week
New York City public schools will not fully reopen in the fall, instead limiting classroom attendance to only one to three days per week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday morning. The staggered system will allow students and teachers in the country’s largest school district to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The mayor’s plan would limit the number of people in each classroom to about 12, including teachers and aides, less than half the typical 30 students per class. The city will also take up a hybrid plan of online and in-person learning. President Donald Trump is pressuring local governments to send students back to school in the fall, tweeting Wednesday that he would cut funding from schools if they do not reopen.