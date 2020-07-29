CHEAT SHEET
    New York City Takes a Page From Portland Playbook as Unidentified Officers Arrest Protester in Unmarked Van

    CREEPY

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Screenshot/Twitter

    Law enforcement in New York City took a page from the Portland protest playbook Tuesday when plainclothes officers detained a protester from the street in a van lacking any discernible insignia. Those on the scene said the protester was transgender. The NYPD issued a statement on the video but did not confirm the origin of the officers detaining the protester: “In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2nd Ave and 25th St, a woman taken into custody was wanted for damaging police cameras during five separate criminal incidents in and around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles.” Federal officers in Portland sparked nationwide outrage after video showed them in military-esque uniforms without badges detaining protesters in unmarked vans.

