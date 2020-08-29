NYC Tenants: We Were Tricked by Trump Admin Into Making Appearance at RNC
TWISTED
New York City tenants say that they were deceived by the Trump administration into being featured in a video that was played at the Republican National Convention on Thursday. Lynne Patton, an aide to President Trump who oversees New York federal housing programs, told tenants that she wanted to hear about poor conditions of the authority’s worsening buildings. Four tenants were interviewed on camera by Patton; but three of them told The New York Times they were never told their interviews would be edited into a two-minute clip used to criticize Mayor Bill de Blasio at the RNC. “I am not a Trump supporter,” Claudia Perez told the Times. “I am not a supporter of his racist policies on immigration. I am a first-generation Honduran.” Patton denied that she misled tenants but de Blasio’s press secretary said it was a “cynical attempt to pit Black Americans against immigrants.”