New York City to Pay $26M to Men ‘Wrongfully Convicted’ of Malcolm X’s Murder
‘SOME MEASURE OF JUSTICE’
Two men whose convictions in the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X were overturned last November are set to be awarded $26 million in settlements with New York City. Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Khalil Islam were “wrongfully convicted” of the murder 55 years ago, a spokesperson for the New York City Law Department reiterated on Sunday, adding: “This settlement brings some measure of justice to individuals who spent decades in prison and bore the stigma of being falsely accused of murdering an iconic figure.”
Aziz and Islam each spent more than two decades in prison before being granted parole. Aziz, who was released in 1985, is now 84. Islam, who was freed two years later, died in 2009. He was 74. “It’s tragic that he died never knowing that his name would be cleared,” an attorney for the two men told The New York Times. Their exonerations—and respective suits against the city, which were filed in July—came after a 22-month investigation in collaboration with the Innocence Project. “This case should have been overturned decades ago,” said Barry Scheck, the Innocence Project’s co-founder.