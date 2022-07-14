NY Congressional Candidate Carl Paladino Has Kiddie Porn Felon on Payroll

Read it at New York Post
Carl Paladino, the Republican real estate developer running for Congress in upstate New York, has a convicted sex offender on his campaign staff and says he is “a wonderful employee.” Joel Satori, who worked for Paladino’s company before joining the campaign as “assistant treasurer,” has a 2013 conviction for possessing and promoting child pornography, according to the New York Post. “He did something sinful but otherwise has been a good man,” the candidate said. Of course, that’s coming from the guy who ended up in the headlines last month when it emerged that he had said Hitler is “the kind of leader we need.”