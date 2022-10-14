Sex Tape Surprise: NY Congressional Race Reaches an Unexpected Climax
POLITICALLY ERECT!
New York congressional candidate has put his money where his mouth is on his sex positive campaign by releasing a sex tape with porn performer Nicole Sage. The third-party candidate Mike Itkis is challenging Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for his seat in the 12th Congressional District on a platform of legalizing sex work, calling the tape “a conversation piece.” “If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue,” Itkis said. His campaign platform also calls to “end adultery laws” and “define consent.” He said he’s “kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it.” So naturally, releasing a sex tape only made sense as a campaign move. And Nadler’s Republican opponent, Mike Zumbluskas, said he supports the unorthodox move. “You gotta do what you gotta do. The media ignores everybody that’s not a Democrat in the city.”