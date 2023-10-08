Two Democratic Members of Congress Were in Israel When War Broke Out
WRONG PLACE, WRONG TIME
Spokespeople for Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Dan Goldman, both Democrats, confirmed that the lawmakers were in Israel while Hamas, a Palestinian extremist group, launched a deadly attack near the Gaza border. Both left the country safely shortly after the attacks began, their offices said. Goldman was visiting Israel with his family for a Bat Mitzvah and reportedly took shelter in an interior hotel stairwell during the attack. Booker was scheduled to speak at a summit on the Abraham Accords on Tuesday and arrived in Israel on Friday. “Congressman Goldman is grateful for the assistance of the State Department and Israeli authorities,” a statement from Goldman’s spokesperson, Simon Kanter, read. “He hopes all Americans can come together to support Israel’s right to defend herself from terrorism and war crimes.” Booker wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he condemns “Hamas' horrific acts of violence, kidnapping and terror targeting Israeli families, children and other civilians.”