Couple Charged After Attacking Teenage Sesame Place Employee Who Asked Them To Wear Masks
CHARGED
A New York couple has been charged after allegedly attacking a teenage employee at the Sesame Place amusement park who tried to enforce a mask mandate. Authorities say the 17-year-old employee working at Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure ride had reminded Troy McCoy, 31, and Shakerra Bonds, 31, earlier in the day about wearing masks inside the Langhorne, Pennsylvania park. Later, when the couple saw the teenager again, they allegedly hit him in the face and knocked him to the ground. He was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his jaw and a damaged tooth, and had surgery. McCoy and Bonds were charged with several offenses, including assault, criminal conspiracy, and harassment. “We’re relieved that the individuals responsible for injuring our team member have been identified and arrested,” Sesame Place said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the couple had been banned for life from all their parks.