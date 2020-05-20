CHEAT SHEET
New York Democratic Primary Election Must Happen, Judges Rule
A panel of judges in New York has ruled that the state’s Democratic primary election, scheduled for June 23, must take place, despite an order from the state’s elections board that all Democratic presidential candidates but Joe Biden be removed from the ballot. The order was intended to reduce turnout and thus the risk of coronavirus infections, but judges in New York’s Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that all counties in the state must make in-person voting available. Former 2020 Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, who brought the initial suit and was joined by former candidate Bernie Sanders, wrote on Twitter, “Thrilled that democracy has prevailed for the voters of New York!”